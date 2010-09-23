Gibbs foot not broken

Gibbs was substituted during extra-time of Arsenal’s 4-1 win at White Hart Lane, and there were fears after the game that the England international had broken a metatarsal in his left foot.

However, a statement on the club’s website confirmed that the left-back suffered ‘severe bruising’ as opposed to a break, and will be out for less time than first feared.

"The club is happy to confirm that a scan to Kieran Gibbs’ foot has shown there is no fracture," reads a statement on Arsenal’s official website.

"Kieran has suffered severe bruising to his left foot and will hopefully only be missing from first-team action for the short term."

It would have been a huge blow for Gibbs, as well as Arsenal and England, after the 20-year-old missed the final six months of last season with a depressed open fracture to the first metatarsal on his left foot.

It was his left foot that again caused him to leave the field on Tuesday, but fortunately for the player the injury is not as serious as the one that kept him out for a sizeable portion of last season.

A highly promising left-back, Gibbs made his England debut against Hungary last month.

By Jonathan Fadugba

