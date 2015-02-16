Gibbs: Gabriel learning English with Bould

The Brazilian centre-back arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Villarreal during the January transfer window, making his debut in Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough.

However, Gabriel does not yet speak any English, and Gibbs says Bould has been teaching the new arrival basic instructions to get him through his first few matches.

"He came in on his debut and did extremely well," Gibbs told the club's official website. "He looks like he has been playing at this level for a long time. He has settled in straight away which is good for us.

"He doesn't speak any English at the moment and it was the same with Alexis when he came. It won't take him long. We've brushed him up on a few of the sayings for him to get used to.

"In training and stuff in the week, Steve Bould goes through it with him with one of the Spanish boys, who then translates what it means in English so he understands when it is said to him on the pitch.

"That's what it starts from and to get a good understanding it is important.

"One of the biggest things that I've realised from him is that he embraces the physical side of the game. That's what we want from a centre half.

"At this stage of the season, we don't want to have any excuses that we fell short from injuries. It is nice to know that we have got a good solid central defence who are all available."