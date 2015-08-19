Gibson charged in connection with hit-and-run incident

Everton midfielder Darron Gibson has been charged by police for failing to stop following a road traffic collision involving a cyclist.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the 27-year-old had been charged with driving without due care and attention, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after a road traffic collision in relation to the incident on Park Road in Trafford on Sunday.

Police were called after receiving reports that a car had collided with a cyclist, failed to stop and then pulled into a nearby petrol station and crashed into a fuel pump.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: "Darron Gibson (25/10/1987) of Altrincham has been charged with driving without due care and attention, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

"He has been bailed to appear at Trafford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 1 September 2015. "

Gibson is currently sidelined with a foot injury.