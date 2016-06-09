Gibson signs two-year Everton deal

Everton midfielder Darron Gibson thanked the club for supporting him through "a tough few years" after signing a two-year contract extension.

The Republic of Ireland international, who joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2012, has struggled with injuries and poor form, making just 17 Premier League appearances in his last three seasons.

The 28-year-old was rumoured to be seeking a loan move last term and admitted he had offers from other clubs, but is relieved to be staying at Goodison Park.

"I am absolutely delighted," he told evertontv. "I had a few options but as long as Everton were giving me the option I was never going anywhere else.

"People say, 'Once Everton has touched you,' and it is true. It is a great club, there are great people here and the dressing room is great, so I was never signing anywhere else.

"Obviously I have had a tough few years but thankfully the club have stuck by me and I have signed for another two years, so hopefully the next two years go a lot better.

"The fans are unbelievable and it is a great club. Signing for Manchester United four-and-a-half years ago was a great move for me and I am delighted to commit my future here.

"The first year I came, I had a great season but obviously the rest I have been injured quite a bit. Last year I was fit but didn't play too much, so it is nice to know the club and the fans are still behind me.

"There have been highs and lows. I just want to put the past behind me and look forward to the next two years."

Gibson, who has played 68 times for Everton, is optimistic that the club can progress next season and he is looking forward to sharing his experience with the talented crop of young players who appeared in Everton's 3-0 win over Norwich City on the last day of 2015-16.

He said: "The last game of the season was brilliant with the young lads coming in and doing very well. It is an exciting time ahead and everyone will be motivated to push on and do as well as we possibly can."