Giggs eyes Old Trafford hotseat

Giggs, 36, who played 64 times for Wales, also said he would like to coach his national side when his playing career finally ends.

The winger, who made his United debut as a 17-year-old in 1991 and has now played 839 games for United, has already started taking his coaching badges with a view to following former United team mates including Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, Roy Keane and Bryan Robson into management.

Giggs told the News of the World on Sunday: "My aim would be to manage either Manchester United or Wales.

"I don't think I'll know whether I'll cope with the aggravation until I've finished playing and say 'what do I do now?'

"Football is such a massive part of my life and to just stop in your late 30s and do nothing is tough. Even though there is so much stress involved, I think a lot of players become managers and really enjoy it."

Giggs, who will be 37 in November, is not considering retiring as a player yet, but added: "I've spent 20 years at United and it has never changed.

"You're never sure how far you are from being shown the door, its as simple as that."

Giggs has won 11 Premier League titles with United and the Champions League twice. He has 31 winners medals from all competitions.

