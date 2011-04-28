Giggs set to sit out Arsenal showdown

The ageless midfielder performed brilliantly in United’s Champions League semi-final first leg victory against Schalke on Tuesday night.

Giggs controlled the midfield and impressed throughout, with the Welshman opening the scoring as United went on to win 2-0.

And Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken of his amazement at the continued impact of his omnipresent midfielder.

“It is a strange thing because Ryan's peak seems to have lasted so long now” Ferguson told Manchester United’s official website.

"You would think at 37, he would be showing signs of waning. I don't see any evidence of that. We look after him in terms of rest before games.”

With United holding a two-goal advantage over their German opponents going into Wednesday’s second leg at Old Trafford, Ferguson has hinted he may give Giggs another day off.

“He won't be playing on Sunday. He maybe will play next Wednesday. That is the way we have to deal with him now. When he gets that freshness, he doesn't show any sign of fatiguing at all. He is an amazing man."

Ferguson will have a selection headache of the more favourable kind, with both Nani and Dimitar Berbatov fit again and Anderson pushing for a place after an impressive showing as a substitute in midweek.

United also have Darren Fletcher back in action in Thursday's reserve team game also against Arsenal.

The Scottish international has been out with a virus, but after recovering will be looking to get match fit for United as their Premiership and Champions League games draw to a close.

