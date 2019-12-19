Gillingham midfielder Matty Willock unlikely to be risked against MK Dons

Gillingham boss Steve Evans is wary of picking midfielder Matty Willock too soon when they face MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

Willock has been limited to two appearances this season because of hamstring and knee injuries.

“There is a chance that Matty could be involved. The lad is so eager to play so I must make sure I introduce him at the right time,” Evans said.

Midfielder Mark Byrne is set be ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee issue.

The fitness of MK Dons defender Jordan Moore-Taylor is being monitored closely as he nears a comeback from injury.

Knee surgery and then a head knock have curtailed Moore-Taylor’s season, while another knee problem has caused problems.

The clash with Gillingham may have come too soon for him, but he could make an appearance within the next two weeks according to boss Russell Martin.

Midfielder Rhys Healey and striker Sam Nombe picked up game time for the reserves in midweek following spells in the treatment room and could be in contention.