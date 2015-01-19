Ginola: FIFA Presidential run no publicity stunt

David Ginola has insisted his shock bid for the FIFA presidency is not a publicity stunt, outlining his desire to "restore trust" in the governing body.

Former France international Ginola announced his intention to challenge current FIFA president Sepp Blatter last week, with his campaign receiving high-profile support from a bookmaker.

Many observers have questioned whether Ginola is serious about standing as a candidate - having struggled to answer questions on the current FIFA setup at a recent news conference.

However, the 47-year-old told Sky Sports News: "We are not laughing about this. You can laugh if you want. We are taking this seriously."

Ginola is confident he can drum up the necessary support to challenge the long-serving Blatter, who is aiming to secure a fifth term as president.

"I am not a politician but I am very confident that in the next few days people will be behind me," Ginola added.

"We see the campaign as something very positive for the people and for the world of football.

"The main priority is to get the support of five different football associations before the end of January. This is something that we have worked on for weeks and months.

"We have nine different policies we want to put in place, we want to restore trust in FIFA.

"There are no guarantees that we will get that support, but we will be working on this very hard."