Ginola 'fine' after quadruple bypass

Former France international David Ginola is said to feel "fine" after undergoing a quadruple heart bypass.

Ginola was taken to hospital on Thursday after being taken ill while playing in an exhibition match, and underwent a series of medical tests at the Centre Cardio Thoracique of Monaco.

Doctors subsequently operated and the ex-Newcastle United and Tottenham winger's official Twitter account offered an update on his condition on Friday.

"Hello world, never slept better. I'm fine, just need to rest a bit. Thank you so much all of you for your magnificent support," the message read.

Hello world, never slept better. I'm fine, just need to rest a bit. Thank you so much all of you for your magnificent support.

— David Ginola (@teamginola) May 20, 2016

Professor Gilles Dreyfus - who performed the surgery - clarified that Ginola did not suffer a heart attack, but "complex coronary lesions" made an operation necessary.

"He does not remember anything, but he is feeling well. I talked with him. There is no neurological damage," Prof Dreyfus told Nice Matin.

"He did not suffer a heart attack, but complex coronary lesions made us decide to perform a quadruple bypass. We went into the operation room at 7pm and got out between 1am and 1:30am.

"He received excellent treatment before getting to the hospital, from the moment he underwent CPR on the pitch right until he arrived here."