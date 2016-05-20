Ginola 'fine' after quadruple bypass
David Ginola is said to feel "fine" after undergoing heart surgery after being taken ill following a match on Thursday.
Former France international David Ginola is said to feel "fine" after undergoing a quadruple heart bypass.
Ginola was taken to hospital on Thursday after being taken ill while playing in an exhibition match, and underwent a series of medical tests at the Centre Cardio Thoracique of Monaco.
Doctors subsequently operated and the ex-Newcastle United and Tottenham winger's official Twitter account offered an update on his condition on Friday.
"Hello world, never slept better. I'm fine, just need to rest a bit. Thank you so much all of you for your magnificent support," the message read.
Hello world, never slept better. I'm fine, just need to rest a bit. Thank you so much all of you for your magnificent support.
— David Ginola (@teamginola) May 20, 2016
Professor Gilles Dreyfus - who performed the surgery - clarified that Ginola did not suffer a heart attack, but "complex coronary lesions" made an operation necessary.
"He does not remember anything, but he is feeling well. I talked with him. There is no neurological damage," Prof Dreyfus told Nice Matin.
"He did not suffer a heart attack, but complex coronary lesions made us decide to perform a quadruple bypass. We went into the operation room at 7pm and got out between 1am and 1:30am.
"He received excellent treatment before getting to the hospital, from the moment he underwent CPR on the pitch right until he arrived here."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.