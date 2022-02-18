Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers will switch focus to league after European win

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is confident Rangers will have no problems refocusing on the cinch Premiership after their stunning Europa League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions’ 4-2 win away against the German giants in the first leg of the Europa League knock-out round play-off clash on Thursday night has since been the talk of European football.

The Ibrox side now face a trip to Tannadice on Sunday to play Dundee United, who beat them 1-0 in Tayside at the start of the season.

Van Bronckhorst, whose side sit one point behind league leaders Celtic, was asked how big a job it was to get the players to train their thoughts back on to domestic duties.

The Dutchman said: “I think it’s easy. We have had good results in the last games we played and we all know the importance of this game.

“The players are in a good moment but they’re really focused.

“I’ve said before, we were really happy with the performances but directly after the game we also started our recovery for Sunday.

“Tomorrow we will have a final session to prepare the team for the game and travel to Dundee.

“It’s good, we’ve had good performances but now we have to switch our focus to the league and we know it’s going to be a tough game on Sunday but we need the points so we have to be up for the challenge.

“When I seen the players and their behaviour after the game, I think we will be.

“Of course, it’s a good feeling to come back from Germany with a win. I think we’re all very proud of the performances we had yesterday.

“It was good but at the end of the day, today is a new day and another game is waiting on Sunday which will need all the focus we have.

“The emotions are still really good but we’re fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday.”

Van Bronckhorst could not fully explain the historical significance of the win over the German giants but stressed again that the job is not yet complete.

The former Rangers player said: “I don’t know exactly, I don’t have all the results in my mind of the history of this club but it’s definitely, for me and also for the players, a very good and historic win.

“If you see all the reactions we are getting, it means you put in a really good performance.

“On the other hand, we also know it’s only halfway but we’re really happy with the result.

“Now we have one game to be played at a full Ibrox with a full backing from the fans so hopefully, we can make sure that this win we had yesterday can also mean we are going to the next round because that’s the main objective we have in this tie.”