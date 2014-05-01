Girard hits back at critics of Lille's style

Lille currently sit third in Ligue 1, eight points adrift of second-placed Monaco with three matches left to play.

However, some have criticised the club's style of play, and Girard - nominated for the UNFP (Union Nationale des Footballeurs professionnels) award by the playing body - feels his side deserve more respect for their achievements.

"I think any coach that uses the group he has available in the best way is a good coach," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe. "We may appeal to some and not to others.

"I think that solidarity should be deeper in our profession and we should demand more respect from the media or others. Because everyone is involved.

"It is a job that deserves respect because it is not always obvious."

And Girard's nomination for manager of the year alongside Laurent Blanc (Paris Saint-Germain), Claudio Ranieri (Monaco) and Remi Garde (Lyon) is a sign that - on a personal level - his efforts have been recognised.

"It comes from the profession, therefore, naturally, I am very happy to be in the final four," he added.

"These are people who know the job is always important. They know the difficulty of this job so it's a very nice return.

"These are all great coaches. May the best man win."