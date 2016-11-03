Giroud and Rabiot called up to France squad

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has earned a recall to the France squad, but there is no place for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Giroud scored with his first two touches in the 4-1 win over Sunderland last week as he made his first appearance in the Premier League since September 24.

The 30-year-old has been included as one of Didier Deschamps' forward options for the World Cup qualifier against Sweden and the friendly match with Ivory Coast on November 11 and 15 respectively.

Martial has again been left out, having struggled for regular playing time in recent weeks, while Karim Benzema and Andre-Pierre Gignac are overlooked.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has won a call-up and could make his first senior appearance, with Lyon's Nabil Fekir also included, though Alexandre Lacazette is out.

Sebastien Corchia and Djibril Sidibe are in for the injured Bacary Sagna, while Adil Rami is preferred to Eliaquim Mangala and Aymeric Laporte.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Crystal Palace), Alphonse Areola (PSG)

Defenders: Sebastien Corchia (Lille), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG), Adil Rami (Sevilla), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (PSG), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (PSG), Dimitri Payet (West Ham), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Kevin Gameiro, (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)