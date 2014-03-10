Giroud: Arsenal must believe against Bayern

Defeat at the Emirates Stadium last month means Arsenal must repeat their feat of 2013 and score at least two goals at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal won 2-0 in Germany at the same stage of the competition last year, going out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw, but since then only four visiting teams have scored two or more goals at Bayern's home.

Despite the daunting task ahead of them, Giroud insists that Arsene Wenger's men can still progress to the quarter-finals as long as they maintain their self-belief.

The Frenchman told the club's official website: "Hopefully we can keep a clean sheet first because we need to keep our goal clean and maybe if we score early, why not?

"We have a good chance if we believe in our quality, and if we put the same commitment in (as against Everton on Saturday) and the same determination I think we have a good chance.

"Bayern are a really good team so it will be a tough game, but I think we have a chance to go through."

Wenger, whose side beat Everton 4-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finalst at the weekend, will hope to take a leaf out of Manuel Pellegrini's book after the Chilean guided Manchester City to victory at Bayern in the competition's group stages.