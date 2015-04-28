Giroud backs Arsenal for title challenge
Arsenal have what it takes to mount a Premier League title challenge next season, according to striker Olivier Giroud.
Olivier Giroud believes Arsenal can go one step further and seriously contend for the Premier League title next season.
Arsenal - third in the table - have gone almost a decade without winning the title and that drought is set to continue, with champions-elect Chelsea two wins away from sealing the 2014-15 crown.
Arsene Wenger's men have showed signs of improvement this season, though, and Giroud is backing his team-mates to deliver a title to the London club's long-suffering fans next term.
"Hopefully we will have less injuries and if we keep this group, with maybe one or two new players coming in, we can have a great season," said the Frenchman.
"I know we can still improve as we have been doing since I signed. I am proud about it and pleased with that.
"I just want to carry on like that and I know if we keep our best players, this determination and team spirit, I am sure we are going to join the championship race."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.