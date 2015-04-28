Giroud backs Arsenal for title challenge

Olivier Giroud believes Arsenal can go one step further and seriously contend for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal - third in the table - have gone almost a decade without winning the title and that drought is set to continue, with champions-elect Chelsea two wins away from sealing the 2014-15 crown.

Arsene Wenger's men have showed signs of improvement this season, though, and Giroud is backing his team-mates to deliver a title to the London club's long-suffering fans next term.

"Hopefully we will have less injuries and if we keep this group, with maybe one or two new players coming in, we can have a great season," said the Frenchman.

"I know we can still improve as we have been doing since I signed. I am proud about it and pleased with that.

"I just want to carry on like that and I know if we keep our best players, this determination and team spirit, I am sure we are going to join the championship race."