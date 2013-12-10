Giroud comfortable with Gunners rotation policy

The France international led the line for the Premier League leaders in a 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday, and almost snatched all three points when his fierce 25-yard half-volley cannoned off the crossbar in stoppage time.

However, the 27-year-old - who has seven goals in 14 Premier League starts this season - had to take a watching brief in Arsenal's previous fixture, which saw replacement Nicklas Bendtner score in a 2-0 triumph over Hull City.

Giroud believes the brief rest will help him stay fresh as Arsenal aim to challenge for major honours.

"It did feel strange (to be on the bench against Hull) and I was a bit frustrated because I really want to play every game," Giroud told Arsenal's matchday programme.

"The boss said he had reason to leave me on the bench because it is better to have a rest sometimes, but I am obviously just really happy that the team won the game.

"We need everyone playing well to achieve our objectives this season and it is a really good thing for Nicklas and for his confidence (to score).

"When we manage to play our game, it is always very difficult for opponents because they have to defend deep and be compact."