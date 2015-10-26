Giroud content playing second fiddle to Walcott

Olivier Giroud says he was not angry to have been bumped out of Arsenal's starting XI by team-mate Theo Walcott.

The striker got his first league start since the end of August in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

After scoring goals against Watford and Bayern Munich, and Walcott failing to do so, Giroud was given a start by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger against Everton.

The France international repaid his countryman's faith by scoring the opening goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud was happy to be given a start, but said he could understand why he was dropped.

"I never hide," said Giroud. "I knew Theo was doing well at the beginning of the season which is why I was not angry about not playing, even if it was something new for me.

"The main thing was that he was on good form and he brought something different compared to me. We have different profiles and when he is a bit tired, I try to take the baton.

"I'm pleased to score but the boss can play with my profile or Theo's profile. It has been a few weeks of not starting and I was pleased to start.

"I feel better when I play. I missed not playing a bit more this week."

Arsenal are level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.