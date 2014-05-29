Giroud: Lack of maturity cost Arsenal the title

Arsene Wenger's men ended their nine-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup but it was another unsuccessful Premier League campaign for the London club.

Arsenal spent the most time atop the table, occupying the position for a total of 128 days, before defeats against Liverpool (5-1), Stoke City (1-0), Chelsea (6-0) and Everton (3-0) between February and April saw the team slide down the table.

The triple Premier League champions, who have not won the league since 2003-04, eventually finished fourth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as Manchester City claimed the title.

Giroud, Arsenal's leading scorer with 16 goals, believes the club could have lifted the trophy had they shown more maturity during a difficult period that saw several key players struck down by injury, including Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.

"We were on top for a good half of the season and then we cracked," said the 27-year-old in an interview with French newspaper Midi-Libre.

"I believe we lacked maturity and that we had a lot of injuries at an important time.

"Above all we weren't able to adapt to the big teams. We have to show progress in these matches, to maybe play less football, but it's difficult because it's our playing philosophy."