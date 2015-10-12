Giroud satisfied with France contribution

France striker Olivier Giroud was happy with his contribution in his team's win over Denmark, but believes he can do even more.

The Arsenal man scored twice in the opening six minutes of France's 2-1 friendly win in Copenhagen on Sunday.

For Giroud, the goals were his first for the national team since netting against the same opposition in March.

The 29-year-old said he was pleased to help France to their fourth straight win.

"We made a very good start to the game, all together," Giroud told L'Equipe.

"There were some very good things in the first half, even the second, but [we] failed to drive the point and in the end we conceded this goal late in the game.

"This is a small problem, but we will retain that fourth straight victory, which had not happened for three years.

"It was important for me to make a good game tonight, to be decisive."