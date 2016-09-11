Giroud sees PSG as favourites for Champions League clash

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud believes Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites for their Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The two teams have been drawn alongside Basel and Ludogorets in Group A and will be looking to improve on their respective performances in the competition last season.

Having made it to the quarter-finals in each of the last four years, PSG are most likely to take top spot in the pool, according to Giroud.

After coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League with a last-gasp penalty from Santi Cazorla on Saturday, the striker thinks similar spirit will be required against the French champions.

"We knew this victory [over Southampton] would require character even if everything was not easy. The Champions League is a different competition," Giroud told Telefoot.

"Paris will regroup [from Friday's 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne] and are the favourites and leader of this group. It is up to us to put doubt into them."

PSG opted not to sign a direct replacement for club record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic following the expiration of his contract at the end of June, with Edinson Cavani entrusted with the responsibility of leading the line in his stead.

The Uruguayan has scored one goal in his first three Ligue 1 appearances of the season, but Giroud knows better than to take his counterpart lightly.

"Ibrahimovic had a very good season and it is important to them that someone takes over," he added.

"Cavani, if he is having a good night, can hurt us, especially with his shooting."