Giroud vows to fight for Arsenal place

Olivier Giroud has vowed to fight for his place at Arsenal after losing his starting berth to Alexis Sanchez.

The France international has yet to start in the Premier League this season, missing a number of games due to a toe injury, while Arsene Wenger has preferred the former Barcelona forward up front on other occasions.

Giroud sees no reason for concern just yet, though, and has made it clear he will do everything within his power to win over Wenger again.

"I do not have any doubts about my future at Arsenal," the 30-year-old told Telefoot.

"There is always competition for places. There are a lot of attackers at every big club.

"At the moment, the coach prefers Sanchez up front, also because I have been injured. I just hope to get playing time again now. Alexis and I are different types of attackers and the coach has to make a decision.

"But I intend to come back even stronger."

Giroud has netted three goals in eight appearances in all competitions this term.