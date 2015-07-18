Giroud would welcome Arsenal striker addition

Olivier Giroud would welcome the competition if Arsenal were to sign a new striker during the close-season.

Giroud scored 14 goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term, but some pundits continue to question whether the 28-year-old is good enough to spearhead a team challenging for the title.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry stated that he had doubts over Giroud's ability to fire the club to Premier League glory after a 0-0 draw against champions Chelsea last term.

Speculation has since mounted througout the close-season that manager Arsene Wenger may add to his attacking options, with Real Madrid star and Giroud's France team-mate Karim Benzema reportedly his top target.

But Giroud is unconcerned by the rumours.

"I'm not honouring this question. I'm trying to focus on my pre-season preparations," he said after Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 to win the Asia Trophy.

"We are doing well together with a really good [cohesion] and the most important thing for me is that the team is always improving.

"If there is a new striker, it will be nice for all the team, because competition is good for everyone."