Gladbach huge underdogs against Manchester City - Schubert

Andre Schubert feels Borussia Monchengladbach are "huge underdogs" heading into Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Manchester City.

The Bundesliga outfit were beaten 4-0 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium back in September and Schubert fears another tough task awaits at Borussia-Park this week.

Gladbach need a win to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive, and Schubert hopes his side can draw inspiration from their upward trend in recent seasons to get a positive result.

"Home games are different to away games, but we are up against the same team that beat us 4-0 in Manchester," Schubert said at a media conference.

"We had learned our lessons from that game, but that does not change the fact that City have an incredibly strong squad. Their pressing is really high, you saw that in their home win over Barcelona.

"We are huge underdogs going into this game, we are aware of that.

"However, I remember people saying after last season's 3-0 defeat to Sevilla that Borussia Monchengladbach do not belong anywhere near the Champions League.

"Now I think people see us at a similar level to them. We have had some very difficult games in the group, and none of them have been clear cut.

"Pep Guardiola has put his stamp on Manchester City already, but of course you need great individual quality to play in his system. City have that in abundance.

"We are not going to try and pull something extraordinary out of the hat, it is about looking to contain Man City as best we can. We are focusing on our strengths and how we can seize our opportunity. We still want to be in Europe after the winter break, so we need a result."