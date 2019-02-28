Glen Kamara damages former employers Dundee as Rangers win easily

Dundee were made to regret sanctioning Glen Kamara’s early move to Ibrox as the midfielder sent Rangers on their way to a 4-0 win over his old side.

Kamara was due to make his Rangers switch this summer after signing a pre-contract – only for Dens boss Jim McIntyre to decide it was best he moved in January.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Steven Gerrard’s team since breaking into the Light Blues line-up against St Johnstone 10 days ago.

And he opened his Rangers account four minutes in as he punished his former employers.

It was game over inside eight minutes when James Tavernier grabbed the second, while Alfredo Morelos struck his 28th goal of the campaign midway through the first half.

Jermain Defoe’s late strike means Gerrard’s men have now struck 14 goals in their last three games but they remain eight points behind Celtic after the champions snatched a last-gasp win over Hearts on Neil Lennon’s return to the Hoops dugout at Tynecastle.

Dundee should have known all about Kamara’s threat but for some reason the Finland international was left totally unmarked to score his first Rangers goal against his old side.

Morelos won a free-kick as he stuck the ball between Martin Woods’ legs before being blocked off and Tavernier picked out Kamara to steer home with a deft finish from 15 yards out.

The former Arsenal youngster may no longer be on speaking terms with McIntyre but Kamara remained respectful to his former club’s fans as he refused to celebrate in front of the Dundee support wedged into the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands.

But that was the extent of Rangers’ mercy as they put the game to bed four minutes later.

Scott Arfield exchanged passes with Daniel Candeias down the right before sliding in Morelos. The striker’s shot was straight at Seng Dieng but the keeper beat it back into Tavernier’s path for the skipper to put Rangers two up.

It was wave after wave of attack as Rangers smothered the visitors with their relentless pressure.

Number three arrived on 23 minutes as a pass from Ryan Kent that was intended for Tavernier ran on for Arfield, who looked up to see Morelos at the back post for a tap-in.

Scott Wright had Dundee’s first look at goal soon after but he could provide no cheer for McIntyre as he produced a wayward finish.

Morelos then dragged wide after a lovely first-time Arfield pass sent him through again while Candeias was also off-target after robbing Jesse Curran on the edge of the Dundee box.

Dieng pulled off a great stop to prevent Morelos making it four just after the break as Dundee were cut open again.

Dundee introduced Kenny Miller on 68 minutes and within 60 seconds the striker found himself baring down on his former Rangers team-mate Allan McGregor. However, the Scotland number one produced a brave block before Ethan Robson wasted the rebound and Dundee’s last hope of a lifeline.

Only the crossbar denied Borna Barisic netting with a spectacular free-kick but Defoe wrapped up the scoring in the final minute as he smashed past Dieng.