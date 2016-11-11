Gnabry scores Germany's first debut hat-trick for 40 years

Serge Gnabry is the first Germany international to score a hat-trick on debut for 40 years after his goals helped the world champions crush minnows San Marino 8-0.

The last German to grab three goals on their first international appearance was Dieter Muller in the 1976 European Championship semi-final after he came on as substitute against Yugoslavia to help his country into the final.

Gnabry, the 21-year-old Werder Bremen winger who left Arsenal at the start of this season, saw his hat-trick come in less crucial circumstances in an easy win over minnows San Marino - ranked 201st in the world rankings.

The win extends Germany's perfect record in World Cup qualification Group C ahead of their fifth qualifier, a trip to Azerbaijan in March.

"Naturally, I did not expect to score three goals on debut - that pleases me very much," Gnabry said to the DFB website after the game.

"The coach told me to simply play my game and show my self-confidence. The last two years were very hard for me.

"Self-awareness grows with games. I have a run and I hope this will continue."