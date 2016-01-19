Goal USA Podcast: Sit-Down Special with Peter Vermes

BALTIMORE — Peter Vermes is getting used to the speculation. After five straight playoff appearances, two U.S. Open Cup titles and an MLS Cup triumph, the Sporting Kansas City coach acknowledges the theoretical appeal of a fresh task.

"I'm calculated from the point of view that I like to be challenged," Vermes said on the Goal USA podcast. "I like to be a part of what's being built because I think that's where my strengths lie. So it's got to be special projects that I'm involved in. But I'm open to listening, for sure."

Kansas City certainly has been a special project for Vermes. As the head coach and general manager since 2009, he has overseen a remarkable shift in culture. With a club rebrand and state-of-the-art stadium also came an idiosyncratic on-the-field identity. Every MLS opponent knows that facing Sporting KC means dealing with a flexible 4-3-3 and boatloads of high pressure.

It would appear Vermes' success hasn't gone unnoticed: The Kansas City Star reported in December that the 49-year-old had drawn interest from two Premier League teams and a European men's national team.

"If someone comes along and says, 'Hey, are you interested in doing this?' of course I'm going to look at it," Vermes said. "Whether I do it or not, that's a whole different decision."

But with MLS preseason set to kick off Friday, Vermes' focus is on a busy 2016 campaign. Sporting KC finds itself looking to secure a sixth-straight playoff berth, defend its Open Cup crown and navigate next fall's CONCACAF Champions League group stage.

As far as he's concerned, there's no sense in dwelling on a potential opportunity if it's going to distract from the task at hand.

"I've always been a guy that's been very committed to what I'm doing," Vermes said. "I don't really look too far ahead because I think then you lose focus on what you're doing, and then neither one happens."

Check out the full episode of the Goal USA podcast below as Vermes breaks down the MLS draft process, dives into the intricacies of building a roster and recalls the best locker room prank he's ever seen.

To find all of our episodes, subscribe on SoundCloud and iTunes.