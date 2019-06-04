Goalkeeper Liam Kelly to leave Livingston after invoking release clause

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly has invoked a release clause which will see him leave Livingston.

Kelly is midway through a two-year contract but is free to move on for a sum believed to be £50,000.

The 23-year-old kept 17 clean sheets for the Ladbrokes Premiership side after joining from Rangers last summer.

Kelly is currently with the Scotland squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

A club statement read: “Livingston FC regretfully announce that goalkeeper Liam Kelly has asked for a transfer release clause in his contract to be triggered allowing him to move onto pastures new, with a few teams from the English Championship chasing his signature.”

Manager Gary Holt and assistant David Martindale had been trying to persuade Kelly to sign a new contract.

Holt told the club’s official website: “Davie and I have been working extremely hard In trying to keep Liam at Livingston for another year at least. Unfortunately It’s not to be and we move on: that’s how football works.

“It now opens the door for last season’s number two Ross Stewart to stake his claim for the number one jersey for next season’s Premiership campaign.”

The club thanked Kelly for his efforts over two seasons at Livingston – he helped them win League One in 2017 while on loan.