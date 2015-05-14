Goalless scoreline stands following Blackpool-Huddersfield abandonment

The Football League has confirmed that the goalless scoreline in Blackpool's final game of the Championship season will stand after a pitch invasion forced an abandonment.

Home fans charged onto the Bloomfield Road pitch during the season-ending fixture against Huddersfield Town, although Blackpool's relegation had long been confirmed following a season dominated by the supporters' difficult relationship with chairman Karl Oyston.

The supporters also set off flares, with police and stewards in attendance. Attempts to persuade the disgruntled fans to leave the field failed and referee Mick Russell had little option but to abandon the fixture after a delay of well over an hour.

A Football League statement read: "The board took the view that the 0-0 scoreline that stood at the time of the game's abandonment [in the 48th minute] should be officially recorded as the final result of the match, as it believes that league points should always be earned on the field of play.

"In addition, the board agreed to charge Blackpool with failing to fulfil a fixture and the matter will be heard by a Football Disciplinary Commission (FDC) in due course.

"In making its judgment the FDC will be asked to consider any matters relating to compensation to Huddersfield Town and ticket refunds to supporters.

"The board also asked its executive to review the League's regulations regarding abandonments to ensure that any such matches can always be played to a conclusion or replayed altogether if deemed necessary."