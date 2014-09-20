Goals and wins are coming, believes Dyche

Dyche's men were held to a 0-0 draw for the third time this season at home to Sunderland on Saturday in a game containing very few chances at either end.

Ashley Barnes came closest for the hosts, lashing a 20-yard effort onto the crossbar five minutes from time, during another frustrating attacking display for hosts - who have just one goal to their name, fewer than any side in the league.

Yet Dyche remained adamant, that positives were on show from his side, insisting they are close to getting the "balance" needed to start winning games.

He said: "I was very pleased with a clean sheet once again, three back-to-back is hard in itself.

"But I was very pleased with a lot of the attacking play today. I thought we found a better balance in that we did look solid, but we were also creating chances.

"If we keep playing like that then I'm absolutely convinced there's wins round the corner for us.

"If you keep creating enough chances then they start going in eventually.

"I'm not naive, I know that you've got to score goals to win games, but you've also got to believe in performance levels and our performance levels are very good at the moment.

"Over time if you keep putting in those performances it's my belief you will win games."

One bright spot in Burnley's attacking frontline was the performance of Lukas Jutkiewicz, who put in a lively performance playing a target man role for the hosts.

Dyche continued: "He's a player that doesn't do disappointments, we like that in him. He gets on with his job for the team and he is maturing as a player. People forget that he's not that old and he's still learning.

"I thought he was absolutely top drawer today and was a real handful. If I was a centre-half I wouldn't have enjoyed playing against him today."