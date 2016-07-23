Godin: Champions League the dream, but LaLiga the focus

Diego Godin said Atletico Madrid are still dreaming of Champions League success, but insists LaLiga remains their number one focus.

Atletico have suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final twice in the last three years, going down to city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.

While Atletico are still dream of lifting Europe's most prestigious club title, Godin said the Spanish capital side are out there to win everything possible, starting with the league.

"Our objectives are always the same. This team wants to win and we are going to continue fighting to try to win all the titles," the Uruguay captain said.

"As days go by, we will begin to polish and note what objectives we have to work on.

"We know that the most important thing is the League, but we won't put aside the other two titles.

"Winning the Champions League continues to be our dream. It is clear. We know the road.

"Despite many times going down that road there are no rewards, this team are intent on winning."