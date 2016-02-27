Godin tells Guti: Treat Atletico with respect

Diego Godin hit back at "arrogant" former Real Madrid midfielder Guti after he claimed no Atletico Madrid player would make their rivals' team.

Ex-Madrid star Guti caused a stir when he doubted the individual quality of Atletico, insisting he could not think of anyone worthy of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Godin and co had the last laugh after winning the derby 1-0 away from home on Saturday, delivering a devastating blow to their neighbours' slim title hopes.

And responding to Guti's comments afterwards, Godin said: "I was taught to be respectful and humble as a boy, and especially not arrogant.

"Anyone who wants to can follow that advice, but I'd appreciate it if everyone respected the Atletico players the way we respect Guti and the Real Madrid players."

Antoine Griezmann was the hero for Atletico, with the France international's 53rd-minute goal proving enough for a third-straight La Liga win at the Bernabeu.

Atletico are within five points of reigning champions Barcelona, who are due to play Sevilla on Sunday.

"We are long way off at the moment," Godin added.

"We're concentrating on chasing behind Barcelona, because they're playing at an incredible level."