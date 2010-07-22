Goias involved in brawl with radio reporters

Photographs showed former Brazil goalkeeper and coach Leao being led away by police after the incidents at the Barradao stadium in Salvador.

Media reports said he was taken to a police station for questioning along with Goias striker Rafael Moura.

Trouble broke out after the final whistle of Wednesday's mid-table match in which Vitoria had snatched an 89th minute equaliser.

Leao, who coached Brazil from 2000 to 2001 and played in goal for them at the 1974 and 1978 World Cups, headed straight to the referee to protest about the goal, claiming it was offside.

Touchline radio reporters attempted to broadcast the conversation, leading to a scuffle involving a number of Goias players.

Television pictures showed that at one point, a reporter was pushed to the ground by a Goias player.

Touchline reporters are a distinctive feature at Brazilian matches. They interview players on the pitch immediately before or after games, when players are sent off, and also run on to the field when there is a disturbance.

Known for his fiery temper, the 61-year-old Leao is coaching his 17th Brazilian club.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook