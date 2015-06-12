Gomes delighted with permanent Valencia switch
Valencia have agreed a permanent deal for Benfica midfielder Andre Gomes, after his successful loan spell at Mestalla.
Andre Gomes has set his sights on success on success at Valencia after making a permanent switch from Portuguese champions Benfica.
The 21-year-old midfielder enjoyed a productive loan spell at Mestalla last season, making 33 La Liga appearances as Valencia claimed fourth place and a UEFA Champions League spot.
Gomes' impressive performances during the campaign convinced Nuno Espirito Santo to acquire him on a permanent basis, the youngster signing a five-year deal.
"I am very happy to belong completely to the Valencia family," Gomes told the club's official website.
"I have always been calm about things, because what I wanted was to continue here and it is what the club wanted as well.
"I can only thank the fans and my teammates for making me so happy. Now I hope to repay the confidence placed in me by playing good football and achieving good results."
