Gomes makes Premier League history with penalty heroics

Heurelho Gomes became the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to save two penalties in two different top-flight matches after starring in Watford's 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday.

Ben Watson gave Watford the lead and Gomes then denied Saido Berahino twice from 12 yards as the visitors recorded their first win in seven Premier League games.

"The first one I moved to my left side to give him the possibility to go right," Gomes said.

"The second one I waited for him to decide and pushed as hard as I could and finally in the end I saved it."

The previous occasion Gomes saved two spot-kicks was playing for Tottenham in a 3-1 defeat at Sunderland in April 2010.

"I [saved two penalties] with Spurs a few years ago, Darren Bent [missed them both], I remember that, it was crazy," he added.

"There were three penalties that day and I saved two."

Victory takes Watford above West Brom in the Premier League table, as well as past the vital 40-point mark, ahead of next weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

"The fans push us all the way and the boys take lots of credit," Gomes said.

"We deserve the points we have. The win was so important."