Gomez keen to make up for Germany absence

Germany striker Mario Gomez is hopeful of making up for his World Cup absence as he seeks to impress in the build-up to Euro 2016.

The on-loan Besiktas striker was recalled to the national side for their upcoming friendlies with France and Netherlands, having not featured for Germany since a 4-2 win over Argentina in September 2014.

The 30-year-old, who has 25 goals in 60 games for his country, says the absence has made his recent call-up sweeter.

"The last few weeks have gone well for me. I'm enjoying my football again and I'm happy to be back," he told a news conference.

"I look forward to every national team game and I'm excited.

"After the last two years, it's obviously not been so great but it means I am looking forward to it more now."

Gomez made the season-long loan switch to Besiktas in July and has scored eight goals in 11 Super Lig games this term.

After injuries hampered his time at Fiorentina, the former Bayern Munich striker is confident he made the right decision in moving to Turkey.

"I was at a stage where it was not an easy decision for me to make but I knew that a decision had to be made," he added.

"I was not having fun anymore. For many it was a surprise, but it was the right thing to do even if it is not the strongest league [in Turkey].

"I had to regain my rhythm by playing every three days. That's why I'm glad that it's happened. The last few weeks have gone well and it's a fresh start again for me after the difficult years.

"I can enjoy it again."