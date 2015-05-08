Gomis 'fit and sharp' ahead of Arsenal clash

Bafetimbi Gomis could come back to haunt Arsenal on Monday, with Swansea City manager Garry Monk describing the French striker as "fit and sharp" after injury.

The 29-year-old scored the winner as Swansea came from behind to triumph 2-1 over Arsene Wenger's men at the Liberty Stadium in November, but has not featured since limping out of the 1-1 draw against Everton a month ago.

However, Gomis has shaken off his hamstring problem and is set for a return when Swansea head to the Emirates Stadium next week, with stand-in Nelson Oliveira likely to miss the rest of the season due an ankle injury.

"Nelson is unlikely to be fit for any of the remaining games," said Monk. "It's disappointing for us and for him because he's done well in recent weeks.

"Bafe returns, which is a big boost for everyone.

"He was in fanatastic form in the lead up to that injury. He looks fit and sharp and his return will give us a boost."

Swansea have not lost a Premier League fixture at Arsenal since September 2011, picking up a 2-2 draw in London last season.