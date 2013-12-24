Gomis keen on Lyon departure in summer

The striker came close to an exit from Lyon in the close-season after failing to agree a contract extension.

There was reported interest from the likes of Newcastle United, although Gomis failed to complete a move and remained at the Stade de Gerland.

Gomis has scored seven goals from 13 Ligue 1 starts this season and has found the net in his last five appearances across all competitions, but still intends to leave at the end of the current campaign.

"At the end of the season it will be time for me to go and look elsewhere," he told RMC.

Gomis arrived from Saint-Etienne in 2009 and has scored at least 10 goals in each of his previous four seasons with Lyon.