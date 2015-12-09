Gonalons feels Lyon go out with heads held high

Maxime Gonalons feels Lyon bow out of the Champions League with their heads held high following Wednesday's 2-0 win over Valencia at Mestalla.

Lyon were already doomed to last place in Group H after failing to win any of their opening five fixtures, but Gonalons feels the Ligue 1 outfit showed what they are capable of with a fine performance versus Valencia.

In an interview with Canal Plus post-match, Gonalons said: "It's a good feeling to win here. We have had some tough moments in this competition.

"We had nothing to lose. We showed, at least, we can produce good things."

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, meanwhile, was equally proud of his side's victory and hailed their fighting spirit after ending a five-game winless streak in all competitions.

"We honoured the club with this win," Lopes said.

"We all fought for each other and this win does the team a world of good."

Lyon will be hoping to build on Wednesday's win at the weekend, when they take on Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.