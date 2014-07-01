Gonalons staying at Lyon despite Napoli talk

Despite interest from several clubs, including Napoli, in recent weeks Gonalons has decided to continue his development in Ligue 1, the club announced on Tuesday.

Head coach Hubert Fournier was delighted with the news that the 25-year-old will be part of his squad next season, and believes it gives a strong message about the future of the club.

"I am a happy coach," he told the club's official website. "It is important to have players like Maxime as he represents the spirit of the club.

"This is a strong decision on his part. This is not a small club.

"I discussed things with him few weeks ago, he told me he wanted to stay at the club. This decision honours Lyon, he is the captain of the OL... that says it all. "

Under former boss Remi Garde Lyon finished fifth in the league last season, something Fournier will hope to improve on with the help of Gonalons in the upcoming campaign.