Alejandro Garnacho is ready to leave Manchester United at a reduced price, having agreed terms for his departure already.

The Spain-born Argentina is enduring a tough season at Old Trafford, having netted in just nine of his 47 appearances all time, as Ruben Amorim struggles to get a tune out of this group of players.

A big summer is rumoured behind the scenes, and with Manchester United needing a few sales to boost their hopes of complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) – meaning that a couple of star names may be sacrificed in Amorim's rebuild.

Alejandro Garnacho set for €45m exit from Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to revamp his squad (Image credit: Alamy)

Garnacho is still recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best left wingers in the world despite this season's dip in form – but has not escaped the criticism of fans and pundits a-like who have questioned his attitude this season.

Sky Sports pundit and one-club man at Old Trafford Gary Neville backed Amorim's high-profile decision to drop Garnacho from the victorious Manchester Derby in December – while former Red Devil Paul Parker launched an astonishing attack on the 20-year-old earlier this season, claiming that he had “let his family down” with his performances this term.

Garnacho hasn't escaped criticism this season – some of it ferocious (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato claimed in January that Napoli agreed terms with Garnacho to join the club as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later clarified on his YouTube channel that the difference in valuation between the two clubs was the sticking point that prevented a deal from being struck – though that may have just changed.

CalcioNapoli24 have relayed Italian outlet's Il Mattino's claims that United are willing to accept as little as €45 million for the starlet, with a fire sale expected over the summer.

The Partenopei are yet to replace Kvaratskhelia and with manager Antonio Conte regarding Garnacho as a “a little jewel”, Napoli could well return with an offer.

Antonio Conte wants Garnacho

FourFourTwo understands that like much of the squad, United will listen to offers for Garnacho – especially as his homegrown status within the squad means that the club can add any sale to this year's books and won't have to amortise the fee.

In a Q&A on The Athletic, highly reputable journalist David Ornstein confirmed that several A-list names including Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are all possibilities to exit the club this summer.

When discussing Mainoo and Garnacho specifically, Ornstein reported, “They're players I don't think United actively want out but if suitable offers arrive and the club decides to entertain them from a football and financial perspective, there could be movement there.”

Garnacho is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Lyon this Thursday, before travelling to Newcastle United on Sunday, when Premier League action returns tonight.