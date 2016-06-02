Gonzalez replaces Fernandez in Chile's Copa America squad

Mark Gonzalez has been called up to replace Matias Fernandez in the Chile squad for the Copa America Centenario.

Ahead of Wednesday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Mexico, Fernandez was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a left knee injury which will sideline him for several weeks.

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has selected former Liverpool winger Gonzalez, now plying his trade for Brazilian club Sport Recife, in the Fiorentina midfielder's stead.

Chile begin the defence of their Copa America crown against Argentina, the team they beat in last year's final, in California on Monday.