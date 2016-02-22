Gonzalez replaces Sandoval as Granada coach

Jose Gonzalez has been appointed new head coach of La Liga outfit Granada after Jose Ramon Sandoval was sacked on Monday.

Sandoval joined Granada at the end of last season and won 10 out of a possible 12 points, which included a final-day stalemate against Atletico Madrid, to ensure the team's top-flight survival.

However, Sunday's 2-1 loss at home to Gary Neville's Valencia was the club's fourth successive defeat in the league and saw them slump to the bottom of the standings, four points away from safety.

Granada confirmed the end of Sandoval's rein on Monday, with the club announcing the arrival of Gonzalez just hours later.

"Granada reports that this afternoon Jose Ramon Sandoval has been removed from his position as coach," a club statement read.

"The results obtained by the team in recent rounds have forced the club to take this tough decision."

Gonzalez joins Granada after a recent spell at Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League as assistant to Gregorio Manzano.

The 49-year-old had previous stints at Albacete, Real Murcia, Cordoba and Cadiz - where he guided the club to the second division of Spanish football.

"The club hopes to turn around the results of the last few rounds, which is why we have opted to bring in a new coach to lead the 'rojiblanco' for the rest of the league season," the statement read.

Gonzalez's first game in charge is at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.