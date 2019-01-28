Gonzalo Higuain told not to “show his face in Milan again” by Italy's deputy PM

The outspoken right-wing politician made his comments in the wake of the 31-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge, which came just half a season after his arrival at San Siro on loan from Juventus.

Salvini had already spoken of his happiness at seeing the back of the Argentina international, who scored six Serie A goals in 15 games for the Rossoneri this season, and hit out again on Monday.

“I hope Higuain doesn’t show his face in Milan again,” Salvini said to Corriere della Sera.

“He behaved disgracefully and I don’t like mercenaries, but we’ve become very competitive without him.”

Higuain made his Chelsea debut in Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday, playing for 82 minutes before being replaced by Olivier Giroud.