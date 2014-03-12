Good hopeful over his World Cup prospects

The 20-year-old defender made his first Australia appearance in a 4-3 friendly defeat to Ecuador last Wednesday, but his game was brought to an early end in the 68th minute as he suffered an adductor injury.

Good, currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, is now poised to spend four to six weeks on the sidelines and is back in Newcastle for treatment.

It had been a pleasing international bow for Good until the injury, with coach Ange Postecoglou describing his display as "fantastic."

And Good is hopeful that he did enough to remain in Postecoglou's World Cup thoughts.

"It was my first call-up so it was pretty exciting when the call came," he told Newcastle's official website.

"I had to come off with an innocuous sort of injury and we ended up losing 4-3, so there were highs and lows.

"It was unfortunate circumstances (with the result and the injury) but overall it was exciting.

"I hope he (Postecoglou) was (impressed), put it that way, but it's just good to get your first cap out of the way because I was quite nervous before the game.

"At least I'm in the mix now but obviously I need to get this (his injury) sorted if I want to have a chance of going to the World Cup.

"So fingers crossed it's not too long and hopefully I'll get another call-up."