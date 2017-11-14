Gotze delighted with Germany return
After a year away from the international scene, Mario Gotze was pleased with his impact for Germany in Tuesday's draw with France.
Mario Gotze was delighted to be back in international action as he made a telling contribution in Germany's 2-2 draw with France on Tuesday.
Gotze has not played for the national team in over a year after the last campaign was severely interrupted by a metabolic disorder.
He has slowly been reintegrated into the Borussia Dortmund squad in 2017-18 and earned his first call up from Joachim Low for the friendlies with England and France.
The attacking midfielder was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with the Three Lions on Friday, but four days later he finally made his return in Cologne.
On as a 65th minute substitute, Gotze was on hand to create a last-minute chance that Lars Stindl swept home to extend Germany's unbeaten run to 21 matches.
"This was a positive story tonight for me and a big step in the right direction," he told ARD.
"I'm happy to be back with the team again. This was a great thing for me tonight."
It looked like the world champions' run was about to come to an abrupt halt after a double from Alexandre Lacazette before Germany's late equaliser, a goal Sami Khedira felt the hosts deserved.
"The result is okay," he said. "In the second half we played great and then we conceded the 1-2.
"At the end the draw was well-deserved. We made very positive impressions after we went down two times."
