Gotze denies criticising Guardiola

Mario Gotze has denied publicly criticising Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola and insists he is very happy with life at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany international - who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final - was quoted after the Audi Cup as saying his time at Bayern would work better if "Guardiola talks to me more often", sparking speculation about his future.

Gotze has won two Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal since making his controversial move from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2013, making 69 starts in all competitions.

Despite his success, Gotze has been linked with a move away from the club amid talk of a tough relationship with Guardiola, something he vehemently denies.

"It was taken a little wrong," he told Kicker. "It was only part of my quote.

"I want to make it clear that I would never publicly criticise someone, certainly not the coach or a player.

"I'm very, very happy here, there is no question. I feel very, very comfortable. The rest remains to be seen."