Gotze expecting improvement at Bayern

Two months on from his winning goal in the World Cup final, Gotze was on target again on Saturday as Bayern overcame Stuttgart 2-0 in the Bundesliga.

The defending champions have now taken seven points from their opening three league outings, but Bayern have yet to reach peak form as they continue to struggle with injuries, some of which are linked to Germany's triumphant World Cup campaign.

Despite those issues, Gotze believes both he and the team will hit their stride as the season progresses.

"We know that we need to improve," he said.

"But for now the important thing is that we picked up all three points. That was our priority and so we can be satisfied.

"Of course we have a few injured players but every club has the same situation. The players we have available are fit and we've got a very good side.

"It comes with time. It's been a long year and now it's all starting up again.

"My fitness will return the more I train and I'm confident I'll be back at 100 per cent soon."