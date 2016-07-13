Gotze has made zero progress at Bayern - Netzer

Former Germany star Gunter Netzer feels Mario Gotze has made no progress since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and believes the attacking midfielder is at a crucial stage in his career.

Gotze, 24, has struggled to live up to the high expectations at the Allianz Arena over the past three seasons and has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern in recent months, with a return to Dortmund, Liverpool and Juventus touted as potential destinations.

Netzer is not impressed with the recent exploits of Germany's 2014 World Cup hero and has stressed it is time for Gotze to show what he's made of.

"I get the feeling that he is still looking for his former self. He has not developed at all at Bayern. He never really lived up to the expectations at Bayern," Netzer told Sport Bild.

"It depends on his personality whether he should leave Bayern. It is not an easy step. Should he stay in Germany or move abroad? A move abroad has done a lot of players good, especially those who have a point to prove.

"[Former Bayern coach] Pep Guardiola once said Gotze is the best player he has trained after Lionel Messi, and I can understand that comment. Mario has some incredible skills.

"But they are of no use when you are not showing it on the pitch. He has to prove himself all over again."

Gotze has a contract with Bayern until June 2017.