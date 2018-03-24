Gotze, Sahin mentoring Jadon Sancho at Dortmund

Highly rated English teenager Jadon Sancho is benefiting from the advice and support of established stars Mario Gotze and Nuri Sahin after leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old opted against remaining at Eithad Stadium due to the limited prospects of earning senior playing time in Pep Guardiola's intimidatingly talented side.

Instead the former Watford youth team player penned terms with Bundesliga side Dortmund, who have developed a reputation in recent years for blooding young talent ahead of schedule.

And Sancho, who has already made six Bundesliga appearances, has some illustrious role models on hand to assist him in making the transition to German football, including Gotze, who scored the extra-time winner for Die Mannschaft in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.

Asked which players have helped him the most to settle, Sancho said: "I would say Mario Gotze, Nuri Sahin.

"They talk to me quite a lot and obviously [are] telling me to express myself; just be comfortable and be yourself. They take the pressure off, so it's decent.

"They just want to help me improve as a player. That's really generous of them, because they're big players in the game, they don't have to do it, but they want to help me improve, so I'm grateful they're doing that.

"He [Sahin] told me about when he was 16. He knows how it feels to be so young and playing, so his advice is helping me as a player, so I'm grateful."