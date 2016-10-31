Gotze targets Champions League final with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund ace Mario Gotze dreams of reaching the Champions League final this term after missing the showpiece when BVB last made it in 2012-13 due to injury.

The Germany international returned to Dortmund ahead of the 2016-17 campaign after an underwhelming spell with Bayern Munich and he has high aims in his first season back at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund will secure qualification to the last 16 of this year's competition if they defeat Sporting CP at home on Wednesday, and Gotze is using the pain of 2013 as motivation.

"I almost had that chance but injury denied me," Gotze told the UEFA website.

"To do it would be my biggest dream come true. I've been working every day for it. I have positive memories of 2012-13 because we got to the final, but it was a pity we weren't able to crown that season by winning the final.

"Yet that was a long time ago. I'm focusing on the future and on this Champions League season. We're a very young, but strong team. We have the potential and a great coaching staff as well as great team spirit. We work in harmony but with big ambitions. That's the most important thing and I'm just looking forward to the future.

"Of course it's going to be difficult to achieve our objectives, but the fact we have such ambitions is typical of Borussia Dortmund. That's what sets us apart."