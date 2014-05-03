Gourvennec praises 'perfect' Guingamp

Gourvennec's men produced an excellent performance at the Stade de France on Saturday to earn a comfortable success against their Brittany rivals, securing glory in France's oldest domestic competition.

Jonathan Martins Pereira put Guingamp ahead in the 37th minute and Mustapha Yatabare ensured victory with a goal almost immediately after the break.

The triumph marked the second time that Guingamp have beaten Rennes in the final of the tournament, repeating a feat they achieved in the 2009 showpiece.

And Gourvennec was quick to pay tribute to the efforts of his players.

"We played the perfect match," Gourvennec told France 2.

"It was a good first half. It was very well controlled and we were very disciplined. Mamadou (Samassa) also made a few stops at the end.

"It was a successful final. We did what was needed. A second Coupe de France title in five years, it is not common."